Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, NJ

Edison man faces two years in prison for exporting firearms

By Submitted Content
Posted by 
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Edison man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiring to export, without a license, firearms and other items subject to the export control list. Gene Shilman, 63, a native of the Soviet Union, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and the Export Control Reform Act, according to information provided by Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

centraljersey.com
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edison, NJ
Government
City
Edison, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Export Control#Arms Export Control Act#Prison#Ukraine#Handguns#U S District Court#Conspiracy#United States#U S Post Office#Customs#Faces#Man#Soviet Union#Numerous Wire Transfers#Overseas Locations#Supervised Release#Middlesex County#Russia#Multiple Threaded Barrels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Linskey sworn in as acting Monmouth County prosecutor

Lori Linskey has been sworn in as acting Monmouth County prosecutor, the first woman to hold that title in the history of the office. Linskey, 57, of Wall Township, was sworn in before state Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton, sitting in Freehold, in a ceremony on June 2, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Old Bridge Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Old Bridge man who sent racist emails to town councilwoman charged for bias crime

OLD BRIDGE, NJ – Adam Valvo, 52, of Old Bridge was charged and arrested for two counts of fourth-degree bias intimidation and one count of harassment. A joint investigation by the Old Bridge Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office was initiated after authorities learned a racist email had been sent to Old Bridge Township Councilperson Edina Brown on March 7, 2021. The investigation was assisted by the Division of Criminal Justice, Bias Crimes Unit. The investigation by Detective William Dugan of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Jason Mendelson of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Valvo authored and sent the email, which contained profanities and racial epithets, to Councilperson Brown.
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

N.J. residents pay the most in lifetime taxes, W. Virginians the least

Residents of New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut will face the highest tax burdens over a lifetime, according to a new study. Those living in New Jersey will pay on average a grand total of $931,698, well above the $827,185 for Massachusetts residents and $805,213 for Connecticut. Nationwide, Americans will pay $525,037 over their lives, which includes taxes on income, property, cars and retail spending, according to the study from financial technology company Self.
Middlesex, NJPosted by
New Brunswick Today

Now Behind Bars, Ex-Mayor Left Plenty of Wreckage

MIDDLESEX, NJ—Disgraced former Mayor Ron DiMura reported to the Middlesex County Jail on May 5 to begin serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree theft by deception. Six days later, he was transferred by the state Department of Corrections to its facility in Yardville, according to an online database. Middlesex Borough...