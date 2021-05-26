Edison man faces two years in prison for exporting firearms

OLD BRIDGE, NJ – Adam Valvo, 52, of Old Bridge was charged and arrested for two counts of fourth-degree bias intimidation and one count of harassment. A joint investigation by the Old Bridge Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office was initiated after authorities learned a racist email had been sent to Old Bridge Township Councilperson Edina Brown on March 7, 2021. The investigation was assisted by the Division of Criminal Justice, Bias Crimes Unit. The investigation by Detective William Dugan of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Jason Mendelson of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Valvo authored and sent the email, which contained profanities and racial epithets, to Councilperson Brown.