Edison man faces two years in prison for exporting firearms
An Edison man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiring to export, without a license, firearms and other items subject to the export control list. Gene Shilman, 63, a native of the Soviet Union, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and the Export Control Reform Act, according to information provided by Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.centraljersey.com