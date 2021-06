To commemorate annual Flag Day on June 14, the Craig Valley Chapter NSDAR recognized two New Castle businesses for their year-round and patriotic display of the American Flag. “Gopher Market and the Emporium General Store both received certificates noting their “Proper Use, Correct Display and Patriotic presentation of the flag of the United States of America,” said DAR member Diane Givens. “One of the many action committees of the National DAR is the American Flag Committee which was established in 1909 with these objectives: to keep the flag flying and to protect it continuously under all conditions, as well as to educate citizens regarding its correct usage.”