Haddonfield, NJ

Letter to the Editor: Brian Mulholland

By Reader Submitted
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should be made clear that the Haddonfield Commissioners have not approved the establishment of any kind of marijuana dispensary in the Borough. The only ordinance relating to marijuana is Land Use Ordinance 2019-14, passed in August 2019, which merely defined the term “Commercial Use (Type 11)” as “The retail legal sale of marijuana for medical use” and added that use to other possible uses in Downtown Zone D3. It is noteworthy that a portion of D3 is on Kings Highway directly opposite Borough Hall along the route many students take going to and from Haddonfield High School,

