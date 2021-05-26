Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies set back by MLB's top pitcher in New York, 3-1

panhandlepost.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1. Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon’s solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball. The two-time Cy Young Award winner fired his usual assortment of 100 mph fastballs and nasty sliders during his first major league outing since May 9. He walked none and was removed after 63 pitches.

panhandlepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Homer
Person
Tomás Nido
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBSterling Journal-Advocate

Austin Gomber, the Rockies’ best pitcher, dominates Padres in 3-2 win

Left-hander Austin Gomber has become the Rockies’ best pitcher. At least in the here and now. He proved it again Monday night, throwing eight shutout innings in Colorado’s 3-2 win over San Diego at Coors Field. Gomber allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. The Padres, who didn’t...
MLBgaslampball.com

Rockies top Padres 3-2 in series opener

The Padres offense sputtered for another night as the Rockies topped the Friars 3-2 on Monday night at Coors Field. Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in his second game back to bring them within one in the top of the ninth but that was all she wrote on an underwhelming night for San Diego’s bats.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Monday Morning GM: 3 Rockies starting pitchers to consider

Every Monday morning, I make it a point to write about something relating to the New York Mets and transactions of the past, future, or present. Sometimes I’ll look back at trades the team has made with the benefit of hindsight. Other weeks, I’ll propose questions about what will happen next.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

TCU promotes former MLB pitcher Saarloos as new head coach

We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription. If you are a digital subscriber with an active subscription, then you already have an account here. Just reset your password if you've not yet logged in to your account on this new site.
MLBdailymagazine.news

How much does spin rate factor into the success of MLB's top pitchers?

The delicate balance between pitchers and hitters has been tilting in one direction for a good while now. The surge in home runs over the past two seasons only served to mask how pitchers are controlling the game like never before. Major League Baseball hitters have a collective .237 batting...
MLBtelegram.com

MLB scouts have eyes on Leominster's Jonathan Santucci — as pitcher and outfielder

WORCESTER — Jonathan Santucci has thoroughly enjoyed his first season with the Worcester Bravehearts. The super talented and seriously hardworking Leominster native, who was ranked 58th overall in the Class of 2021 by Perfect Game before committing to Duke University, had appeared in six games as an outfielder/pitcher following the Bravehearts’ 10-0 win over Norwich on Friday night.
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Friday, June 11

Friday, June 11, gets the weekend started off right with a 13-game main slate chock-full of top-shelf pitching and excellent offensive matchups. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page...
NHLABC Action News

Game 1 set between Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning has announced Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals against the New York Islanders. According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 1 will take place Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. from Amalie Arena. The rest of the semifinal schedule was announced late on Thursday...
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: San Diego Padres 7-3 New York Mets in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. In the third and final game of the second regular season series against each other, San Diego defeated New York 7-3. The mini-series, played in Queens, was 2-1 in favor of the locals.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB Draft 2021: New 1st-round mock has N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, falling out of top 3

At this point, it’s not a matter of if Jack Leiter will be a top-10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. It’s just a matter of how high the Vanderbilt right-hander will go. FanGraphs is out with its latest first-round mock, and it has Leiter, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets southpaw Al Leiter, going No. 4 to the Boston Red Sox. FanGraphs has high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar and Brady House going 1-2-3.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

How Mets addressed MLB’s sticky stuff crackdown with pitchers

Before Major League Baseball dropped the hammer on Tuesday with punishment guidelines for pitchers caught using foreign substances during games, Mets manager Luis Rojas and the rest of baseball’s 29 skippers sat on a call with MLB earlier in the day. The managers and the officials from the league office...
MLBRoyals Review

MLB announces new protocols for preventing pitchers from using foreign substances

MLB has announced new measures to be implemented next Monday in an effort to crack down on what is perceived as widespread use of foreign substances on pitches. Pitchers caught possessing or applying a foreign substance will be ejected and could face up to a 10-game suspension without pay. The judgment is not subject to review. Players who refuse to cooperate will be presumed to have violated the rules. Teams will not be allowed to replace a pitcher on the roster who is suspended for using foreign substances.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs pitchers navigating new reality after MLB’s foreign substance mandate

NEW YORK – After weeks of hearing about “sticky stuff” around the game, pitchers have found themselves in different sticky situations with MLB’s announcement of the banning and strict enforcement of foreign substances. In a memo sent by MLB on Tuesday, the league announced tacky substances including the popular products...