Rockies set back by MLB's top pitcher in New York, 3-1

MLB has announced new measures to be implemented next Monday in an effort to crack down on what is perceived as widespread use of foreign substances on pitches. Pitchers caught possessing or applying a foreign substance will be ejected and could face up to a 10-game suspension without pay. The judgment is not subject to review. Players who refuse to cooperate will be presumed to have violated the rules. Teams will not be allowed to replace a pitcher on the roster who is suspended for using foreign substances.