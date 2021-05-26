Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of May 31, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 7, 2021) – Brightline has informed the City of West Palm Beach that it is conducting signal work through railroad crossings in our city through Wednesday, June 9. According to Brightline, their trains will now be operating at FRA approved and authorized top speeds of 79 miles per hour outside of specific testing zones and along the entire 67-mile corridor from West Palm Beach to Miami. Except for designated crossings, trains will be adhering to quiet zones throughout testing and will not sound horns in designated areas. Pedestrians, motorists and cyclists are reminded to make safe choices around trains and crossings. Drivers and pedestrians should obey all traffic laws around crossings and never stop on the tracks! Remain alert and aware when near railroad tracks and only cross the tracks at a railroad crossing.