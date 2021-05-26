Smorgasbord Afternoon Video – Let’s go to the vet….or not..

One of our favorite spring and summer activities is going on an old-fashioned scavenger hunt. When the weather is just right you can find yourself spending an entire summer morning exploring the park and checking off list of cool finds. The great thing about a scavenger hunts is that there are SO many ways you can mix it up and make it fun and exciting for your kiddos. Here are a few helpful hints and ideas that will make every kid an expert explorer by the end of summer vacation. Have fun little explorers!