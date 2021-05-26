What’s Next for CBDCs?

Last Wednesday, the good people over at TechCrunch ran a story about a company called Visionrare, which is essentially trying to gamify the process of investing in startups. It’s a play on the “fantasy betting” concept that’s already popular in the world of sports and culture. Fantasy football brackets let fans make predictions without actually putting any money down, and fantasy stock markets let investors hone their skills in a simulated environment, where the stakes aren’t quite so high. There’s a similar system for betting on the outcome of the TV show “The Bachelor”.

