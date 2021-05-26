CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What’s Next for CBDCs?

CoinDesk
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMacro look at the issues (and people) that are impacting, changing, influencing the future of money and economics as we know it. This is a taped video of the “Money Reimagined” podcast that Michael Casey and Sheila Warren host weekly.

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Deloitte shares report on CBDCs ahead of Federal Reserve's CBDC review

Deloitte has launched a report on central bank digital currencies, in the context of the Federal Reserve preparing to launch a review of whether to implement its own digital currency soon. The report lays out the key drivers and design considerations for central bank digital currencies and the corresponding impact...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Financialization of NFTs Raises Regulatory Issues

Last Wednesday, the good people over at TechCrunch ran a story about a company called Visionrare, which is essentially trying to gamify the process of investing in startups. It’s a play on the “fantasy betting” concept that’s already popular in the world of sports and culture. Fantasy football brackets let fans make predictions without actually putting any money down, and fantasy stock markets let investors hone their skills in a simulated environment, where the stakes aren’t quite so high. There’s a similar system for betting on the outcome of the TV show “The Bachelor”.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy