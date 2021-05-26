Living for the nightlife: Shrine reopens

Rick Ross (Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP)

Let the partying begin.

Bars have finally reopened, and Shrine Nightclub at Foxwoods has led the way. It’s making a big splash with the DJs it is having on site for its return. Tiësto did the honors this past Sunday, and this weekend ups the ante even more.

Rapper/songwriter/record exec Rick Ross stops by Shrine on Friday, followed by DJ Diplo on Saturday and then DJ Zedd on Sunday. (If you don’t know the name Zedd, you surely know his songs “Stay” with Alessia Cara, “The Middle” with Maren Morris and Grey, and “Break Free” with Ariana Grande).

Shrine Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., Foxwoods; Rick Ross Fri., Diplo Sat., and Zedd Sun.; all attendees must be 21+; (860) 312-8888, shrinefoxwoods.com.