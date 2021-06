Arizona State’s Emma Nordin threw down a 4:04.60 to win the 400 freestyle in a huge best time as she hadn’t broken 4:10 before this year and is now ranked fifth in the world and second in the US for 2021. Leah Smith, who has long been the second best American in this event, put herself third in the US and fifth in the world with her 4:04.83 for second as she improved on her season best of 4:06.3 from last month.