The Vampire Film Migration from Weird Castles to City Streets

Somewhere around the time George Romero made The Crazies and Season of the Witch, the Lutheran Service Society of West Pennsylvania hired him to make a PSA about the plight of the elderly — and one can’t help but wonder if the Lutheran Service Society of West Pennsylvania knew what they were getting into. Romero gave them The Amusement Park, a surreal and experimental 53-minute film that never saw the light of day after he made it in 1973 because it was, well, surreal and experimental. And creepy and weird and more than a little distressing, which is why it makes sense that the film was snatched up by horror streamer Shudder after it was unearthed and painstakingly restored from two battered old prints. Now let’s find out if it’s a must-see from a master or just a long-lost curiosity.