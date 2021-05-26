The Vampire Film Migration from Weird Castles to City Streets

Murder and mysteries await in the bloody, intense trailer for the Fear Street Trilogy. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected--and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. The Fear Street Trilogy, directed by Leigh Janiak, arrives on Netflix in July 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994 streaming on July 2, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 arrives on July 9, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 premieres on July 16. Fear Street Part One: 1994 stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Jeremy Ford. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 stars Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana, Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn DiNatale. Fear Street Part Three: 1966 stars Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Elizabeth Scopel, and Randy Havens.