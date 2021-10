Since 2009, the creation of Bitcoin has started to challenge the traditional monetary system. The birth of the first cryptocurrency solved the need of a secure and decentralized P2P transaction network, and yet, during its evolution in the last decade, this concept gradually expanded into general blockchain uses, as well as recent phenomena like DeFi and NFTs. Originally designed to replace just one component of the vast financial world (payment networks), cryptocurrencies are now due for replacing banks and financial institutions altogether.

