Todd Snider Gets ‘Wired In’ With NPR To Play ‘First Agnostic Church’ Tracks [Watch]

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Todd Snider ended his The Get Together livestream series on May 9th after nearly 14 straight months of weekly livestreams, that didn’t mean the troubadour was throwing a padlock on his Purple Building studio. On Tuesday, Snider welcomed local NPR affiliate WMOT into his East Nashville studio for the latest installment of the Wired In series, where the singer-songwriter performed selections from his latest album, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder.

