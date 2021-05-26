Todd Snider Gets ‘Wired In’ With NPR To Play ‘First Agnostic Church’ Tracks [Watch]

Playing in Leon Russell’s Church and Paradise studios and when a mellotron is not a mellotron. Tulsa has a long history as a music city that goes back to at least the early days of the 20th century and while the white music of the city, which includes Woody Guthrie, Bob Wills, Roy Clarke, Leon Russell, and J. .J Cale amongst many others, gets the most press it also had a vibrant black quarter which helped shape the music of Bob Wills and the famed Tulsa sound that came to prominence in the ‘70s and continues to define the city today. The vibrancy of the city’s music scene continues to this day and guitarist, singer-songwriter and session musician Jesse Aycock is a prime example of the 21st century Tulsa sound. While he is heavily involved in the music of his home city he has recorded and toured with Elizabeth Cook, toured with the Secret Sisters who took advantage of his pedal steel skills and he was a member of americana and jamband supergroup Hard Working Americans with Todd Sinder, Neal Casal, Dave Schools, Duane Trucks and Chad Staely. Even with all this activity, Aycock also has a solo career and he has just released his eponymous third full-length album. Americana UK’s Martin Johnson met up with Jesse Aycock over Zoom to discuss his new record, the serendipity of him joining Hard Working Americans and how a London girlfriend introduced Neal Casal to his music.