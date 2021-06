The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before hurricane season begins on June 1. Being prepared can help your family minimize the impact of the storm. Write or review your Family Emergency Plan: Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.gov emergency plan webpage.