Stocks had another positive week, with the S&P 500 Index advancing 0.6% and leadership remaining with cyclical sectors. The incoming economic readings remain historically strong, which supports an outlook for very strong profit growth, especially within sectors that are major beneficiaries of the reopening. Industrials (73%), Materials (60%), and Financials (48%) are all reopening beneficiaries that are expected to see profit growth better than the overall market’s 34% in 2021, according to the Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES). The Energy sector is another reopening beneficiary that continues to see its earnings estimates move higher.