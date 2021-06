WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 19, 2021. The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), announced the Diamond Chapter Winner and Platinum Chapter Winners of the year. The University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire has been named the Diamond Award Winning Chapter of the year. The achievement of Diamond Star status is highly coveted among our 320 plus chapters throughout the country, and to say the competition was rigorous would be an understatement. Similarly, the achievement of Platinum Star status is a great honor and only bestowed upon nine chapters nationwide. All of the awards are based on a careful review of applications submitted to demonstrate a high level of achievement and activity within the honor society.