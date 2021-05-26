Discovery Park To Host Memorial Day Concert Saturday
Union City, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America is having a special outdoor concert at the Train Depot Stage on Sat., May 29, 2021 to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. This sunset concert sponsored by Final Flight Outfitters and First Citizens National Bank is a fundraiser for both Discovery Park and Special Ops Xcursions, a nonprofit that offers guided outdoor adventures to active duty Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members. Admission to the concert is a donation of any amount.www.radionwtn.com