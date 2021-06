With wells set to be drilled in the waters of the Kara Sea and the Gulf of Ob this summer, oil drilling rigs are now sailing north to the Russian Arctic. The jackup rig Perro Negro 8 arrived in Murmansk this week for preparations before upcoming operations in the Gulf of Ob. The installation, owned by Italian oilfield service company Saipem, is due to engage in the far northern bay in early July, according to the Russian state seaport authority Rosmorport.