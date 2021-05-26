Final Fantasy VII’s Resident Ninja Brings Lots of Flash to Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy VII Remake’s late-gen arrival on the PS4 was a cause for celebration. Though not without its faults, VII Remake provided players with engaging gameplay, new story elements and a mostly beautiful presentation. Now, that experience is about to get an upgrade on the PS5. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade adds 60fps gameplay, full 4K resolution and enhanced effects that are assuredly exciting updates. What makes Intergrade a compelling upgrade, however, is the new Episode INTERmission, which puts players in the shoes of everyone’s favorite ninja, Yuffie. We got to see an early section of INTERmission, giving us a glimpse into how the Wutai ninja plays.hardcoregamer.com