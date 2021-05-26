Johnny Knoxville, 50, rocks his natural gray hair in GQ photo shoot

Yep, that dress is going to turn heads! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out at the BBMAs to give the cameras a show!. Now this is how you do date night right! We found the ticket to our downfall — just check out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! The hot pair turned up the heat to a steamy AF temperature as they arrived to the BBMAs in the sexiest couple’s ensemble of the night. First, feast your eyes on MGK. No, they aren’t deceiving you; he’s left the shirt at home, choosing instead to let his bare, tattoo-ed chest shine through an open, tuxedo blazer, with only a Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons Akoya Pearl Necklace around his neck. Oh, and did we mention his tongue was painted black?!