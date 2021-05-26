Cancel
Johnny Knoxville, 50, rocks his natural gray hair in GQ photo shoot

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Knoxville is officially a silver fox. The actor shows off a full head of gray hair in the latest issue of GQ, and he looks pretty darn handsome, if you ask us. The "Jackass" star's fans are used to seeing him rock brown locks, but Knoxville told the magazine that he's been going gray for quite some time. In fact, when he started on the MTV series in 2000 at the age of 29, Knoxville had been dyeing his hair for several years.

www.today.com
Johnny Knoxville
