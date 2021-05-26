CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Was The Alex Galchenyuk That Was Hoped For

By Barry Petchesky
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOne thing you can say about Alex Galchenyuk is that NHL teams have always thought he had promise. More often than not that was damning him with faint (or at least conditional) praise. After a productive if unspectacular six seasons in Montreal, where he scored 30 goals once but never quite lived up to the hype of being a third overall pick, the American forward had the journeyman lifestyle thrust upon him. Since the summer of 2018, he’s been traded five times—five different franchises thought he was talented enough that he might just need a change of scenery. Of course, the counterpart to that is that five different franchises were willing to cut their losses.

