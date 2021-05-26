Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

PREMIERE: Vintage Pistol Asks Why “Be Careful” In Latest Single [Listen]

By Michael Broerman
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the live music world slowly returning to normal after over a year of dormancy, few up-and-coming acts have returned as hungry as Vintage Pistol. The Fayetteville, AR-based electro-jam funk quintet has been steadily climbing the festival lineups since its formation in 2014. It’s with that experience of having their live music dreams derailed that Vintage Pistol returns to decry caution in the band’s latest single, “Be Careful”.

Fayetteville, ARfreeweekly.com

Pilot Arts’ ‘Passion Project’: Women sing to their muses in new song cycle

For Missy Gipson, founder and executive director of Pilot Arts Theatre, things seem like they’re finally getting back to normal — or, at least, the new normal. She and her cast — all women — are currently in rehearsals for “Passion Project,” a song cycle written by Angela Sclafani that highlights the little-known achievements of 12 brilliant women and their groundbreaking work. This will be the first in-person performance presented by Pilot Arts since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Fayetteville, ARfreeweekly.com

A Decade With Dover: In-demand quartet returns to Artosphere roots

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt candidly admits that the Dover Quartet’s canceled Artosphere appearance last year was perhaps the most heartbreaking of all the cancellations that happened to the ensemble in 2020. The four young musicians had only been performing together as a group a little less than three years when...