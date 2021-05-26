PREMIERE: Vintage Pistol Asks Why “Be Careful” In Latest Single [Listen]
With the live music world slowly returning to normal after over a year of dormancy, few up-and-coming acts have returned as hungry as Vintage Pistol. The Fayetteville, AR-based electro-jam funk quintet has been steadily climbing the festival lineups since its formation in 2014. It’s with that experience of having their live music dreams derailed that Vintage Pistol returns to decry caution in the band’s latest single, “Be Careful”.liveforlivemusic.com