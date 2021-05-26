PREMIERE: Vintage Pistol Asks Why “Be Careful” In Latest Single [Listen]

For Missy Gipson, founder and executive director of Pilot Arts Theatre, things seem like they’re finally getting back to normal — or, at least, the new normal. She and her cast — all women — are currently in rehearsals for “Passion Project,” a song cycle written by Angela Sclafani that highlights the little-known achievements of 12 brilliant women and their groundbreaking work. This will be the first in-person performance presented by Pilot Arts since the pandemic began in March 2020.