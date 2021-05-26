Cancel
Astronomy

Lunar eclipse was visible Wednesday morning in Topeka

By Phil Anderson
WIBW
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Early-risers in Topeka got to witness an unusual celestial event on Wednesday. A lunar eclipse was visible in the southwestern sky starting around 4 a.m. The moon was completely covered in the earth’s shadow by shortly before 6 a.m. A light fog was present for part...

