Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Letters, May 26-28: Park City School District must invest in the arts

Park Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a hard school year for everyone: students, parents, teachers and administrators. The pandemic brought with it difficult decisions, adjustments and sacrifices. While one cannot imagine the weight that went into these decisions, a school district that has a stated vision of “focus and emphasis on the whole child” cannot afford cuts to music education.

www.parkrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Education
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Art Education#City High#The Arts#Community Education#School Education#Elementary Education#Art School#Covid#High Valley Transit#Park City Council#Parley S Park Elementary#School Year#District Administration#Students#Music Classrooms#Music Education#Districts#Teachers#Student Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 17, 2021

( 02:15 ) Feral Cat Program addresseed by Summit County Council last week as Rick Brough reports. ( 06:06) Ex. Director of Nuzzles and Co. Lindsay Ortega who talks about plans to implement a feral cat pilot program for Summit County. ( 21:40 ) Update on the free COVID 19...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Micro Transit Launches This Week In Basin

The High Valley Transit District is launching its micro-transit service as of Monday. Two Summit County Council Members who also sit on the High Valley Board say they’re excited by this new initiative to get people out of their individual cars. The micro-transit service allows residents to call for a...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah Statengtnews.com

Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers. “We’re honored...
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Recycling Center hosts Dumpster Days

PARK CITY, Utah. — Save yourself a trip to the landfill and take advantage of Spring Dumpster Days. Dumpster Days at Recycle Utah will be held on the following dates: May  27 – 29:  9:00am – 4:00pmJune 24 – 26: 9:00am – 4:00pm “Two large bins will be placed on Woodbine Way for garbage and yard […]
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Guardsman Pass Open For The Season From Park City To Midway

Mountain roads reopening is an indicator that the winter season is over. The locked gates to Guardsman Pass, from both Park City and Midway, are now open. Guardsman Pass usually opens for the season in late May or June. But with a lighter than usual snowfall, the road opened Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Kamas, UTPosted by
Kamas Times

Events on the Kamas calendar

1. DJ Logic and Friends; 2. Hidden Lake Cleanup And Bushcraft; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Park City; 4. 2021 Utah ENA Conference; 5. Clayton Entertainment Reunion! 1983 to 1993;
Park City, UTDaily Herald

UVU students can check out resort management, earn new degree

Anna Schiffmann grew up in Germany and moved to the U.S. to attend Utah Valley University. She is a hospitality management major and is among the first students enrolled in the Wasatch Resort Management Program (WARM) internship. As part of the program, she will live in Park City and work...
Park City, UTPark Record

Guest opinion: More accountability needed from City Hall

Tom Clyde’s May 8 column was (once again!) spot on. Among other points, he highlights a continuing lack of transparency from the mayor’s office to the residents of Park City. We’re a small mountain town — it need not be this tough. Mr. Clyde notes that our mayor and City...
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Kimball Jct. Circulator is forward thinking and forward moving

PARK CITY, Utah. — Now that inclement weather and pandemic protocols are both easing, increased travel, albeit still close to home, is becoming more prevalent. The Park City Transit system is a free, convenient, efficient, COVID conscious, bike-friendly, and environmentally friendly way to get precisely where you need and want to be. Preteens may be […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Historic Park City Alliance names Ginger Wicks as executive director

PARK CITY, Utah. – The Historic Park City Alliance (HCPA) announced the appointment of Ginger Wicks as incoming executive director, effective June 1st. According to the HPCA, Wicks will work to foster and improve an atmosphere beneficial to the businesses of Historic Park City and the community and collaborate with property owners, merchants, and governmental […]