Premier League

Arsenal transfer target Emi Buendia admits he's 'dreaming of highest level'

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Emi Buendia admits he has “dreams of being at the highest level” amid transfer speculation linking the Norwich star with Arsenal and Aston Villa .

More specifically Buendia is targeting “the best teams in England, Spain or Europe”.

The 24-year-old shone for the Canaries during their title-winning season in the Championship, which included 15 goals and 16 assists, sparking fresh interest from the Gunners and Villa .

The Gunners have tracked his progress over the last 18 months, with Buendia opening up over his future with three years remaining on his contract at Carrow Road.

“One always dreams of being at the highest level and in the best teams in England, Spain or Europe,” he told AS .

“One dreams of playing for titles, it is an ambition that I have, it is a pride that important clubs are interested in you, it means that you are doing things well and it is a motivation to continue working and one day achieve it.

“Since I was a child, I was passionate about soccer and you grow up with players you watch. Not only in the position that I would like to play, as I still do today.

“I look a lot in England on Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes, who are decisive in their teams and among the best in the world, there is no maximum age to continue learning from the best.”

Buendia also outlined his preferred role and joy at being able to link his teammates in the final third.

“My position was always ‘10’, the hook, between the middle and the forward.

“I was always a passer, but in a professional way I played more outside and always with the freedom to be able to associate.

“But where I feel most comfortable is in the middle, where I can touch the ball more and associate with my team-mates.”

