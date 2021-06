Anticipated to be one of the biggest tech IPOs of 2021, Didi IPO could fetch the company a $100 billion valuation while raising $10 billion. Didi Chuxing, founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei, filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) under its formal name Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. It has become a market leader in the mobility technology industry in a short time, having acquired its biggest competitor, Uber’s China unit, in 2016. In return, Uber now has a 12.8% stake in Didi. Other high-profile investors include tech giants SoftBank Group Corp with a 21.5% stake in the company, and Tencent Holdings Ltd, which holds 6.8% of the company. Despite constant competition in the ride-hailing industry, Didi has managed to stay dominant through its continuous expansion in providing related services using top-notch technology.