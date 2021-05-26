GOP lawmakers go after critical race theory in schools. But what is critical race theory?

Republicans are pushing to make the teaching of critical race theory a political issue in Colorado by targeting local school boards.Why it matters: A year after George Floyd's killing, how systemic racism is — or is not — taught in public schools has become a new fault line in the culture wars, with implications for how the next generation of Americans understands U.S. history, writes Axios' Russell Contreras.State of play: At least 21 states are advancing measures to restrict education related to race and history, according to Chalkbeat, an Axios reporting partner.Some teachers and professors are being threatened or facing...