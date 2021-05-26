Cancel
Braves’ Pablo Sandoval receives icy reception in return to Fenway

By Jesse Pantuosco
 16 days ago
Braves DH Pablo Sandoval was met by boos in his return to Fenway Park Tuesday night, but still supplied three hits in a 3-1 Atlanta victory. Panda was released by the Red Sox in 2017, less than three years into his five-year, $90-million contract.

