Braves’ Pablo Sandoval receives icy reception in return to Fenway

How are the Boston Red Sox prospects adjusting in week two?. It’s Monday, you know what that means … It’s time for the weekly Boston Red Sox prospect watch. Last week we saw the return of MiLB baseball, and with it the return of the prospect watch. Now, there was a lot of talk in the watch last week about how it was far too early to panic. It should be noted that this is still the case, we’re barely 10 games into the year – there’s plenty of time left and one or two good or bad games could completely change someone’s season at the moment.