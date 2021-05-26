Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Switzerland ends talks toward sweeping new accords with EU

By JAMEY KEATEN, FRANK JORDANS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUF6B_0aBznvKr00

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government on Wednesday pulled out of years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords, after the two sides failed to reach agreement on the cross-border movement of jobseekers and other key issues.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the government informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Switzerland’s decision to withdraw from the talks — a breakdown that could resonate with Britain as it seeks to flesh out its own ties with the EU following the wrenching, divisive Brexit process.

The collapse of talks could have significant repercussions for the wealthy Alpine nation of about 8.5 million people, which is all but surrounded by EU nations. Some 1.4 million EU citizens live in Switzerland, and about 340,000 people commute across the border to work in an array of Swiss industries.

The negotiations largely stumbled over EU demands for its citizens to have full access to the Swiss labor market, including those seeking work. Switzerland had resisted such a move. Cassis said it could mark a “paradigm shift” which might result in non-Swiss citizens getting social security rights.

Cassis said Switzerland hoped to remain a close partner of the 27-nation bloc, with which it has more than 100 bilateral treaties, but also suggested his country deserved respect it wasn’t getting from the EU.

“We want Switzerland to be treated on an equal footing compared to other third-party states (outside the EU), whether it’s a question of cooperation or the recognition of equal standards,” Cassis told reporters in Bern, the capital.

The EU’s executive Commission expressed regret at what it called a “unilateral” Swiss decision, and said the negotiations were aimed to ensure that anyone with access to the bloc’s single market faces the same conditions. It said decades-old EU-Swiss agreements were “not up to speed” for current bilateral ties.

“We will now analyze carefully the impact of this announcement,” it said.

But the bloc has been unflinching in its previous warnings about what a failure to strike the “institutional framework agreement” would mean. The EU has circulated a fact sheet suggesting that a lack of common rules could cause Switzerland to lose its “privileged” connection with the bloc’s electricity system and that the lack of a framework accord was “hampering access of Swiss air carriers to the EU’s internal market.”

The EU also suggested that cooperation in the health sector or labor market would suffer. It has warned that failure to reach an agreement could harm numerous existing agreements, including cooperation in the areas of trade, education and research.

Over the years, the Swiss have demonstrated hot-and-cold attitudes about EU migrants, which has put pressure on top politicians in a country where a nationalist, populist party still holds the most seats in parliament.

Lawmakers, bound by previous pacts with the EU, struggled to apply the popular will as expressed in a 2014 referendum called “Stop mass immigration,” which largely was intended to cap the number of EU citizens in Switzerland.

Cassis acknowledged that the potential cost of granting the EU’s demands were only part of the calculation.

“A very important element, which the federal council perhaps considered more serious, was the political dimension,” he said. “If there’s one issue that’s delicate and sensitive in the population, it’s the issue of free movement.”

The minister suggested that after spending years fine-tuning its immigration policy to achieve “social peace,” the Swiss government did not want to upset that balance.

Cassis said the government has long maintained that it wants to keep ties built on bilateral agreements and that other talks could continue even if the ones on a sweeping framework accord had failed.

“This shouldn’t be compared with Brexit at all. Brexit was the exact opposite,” Cassis said. “They (the British) took a step backward and wanted to completely distance themselves. So it’s a totally different logic than that of Brexit, and we are not before a cliff edge.”

___

Jordans reported from Berlin. Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ignazio Cassis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Treaties#Eu Parliament#Eu Citizens#European Parliament#Ap#The European Union#European Commission#Non Swiss#Eu Swiss#British#Eu Nations#Bilateral Accords#Eu Demands#Eu Migrants#Bilateral Agreements#Brussels#Years Long Negotiations#Britain#Geneva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Related
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EU energy ministers debate gas project funding

Energy ministers are meeting to decide whether gas infrastructure developments can still be classified as EU projects of common interest. EU energy ministers are gathering in Luxembourg today to discuss whether or not funding support for gas infrastructure projects should be continued. The European Commission has proposed changes to the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Commission Says Poland Cannot Question Primacy of EU Law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, as this is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, wrote to the Polish government...
HealthMetro International

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating...
Politicswcn247.com

EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union has asked Poland to withdraw a motion which the prime minister sent to the country's constitutional court asking that it determine whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation. A spokesman for the European Commission said Thursday that the letter was sent to the Polish government on Wednesday by the EU’s Commissioner for Justice. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution. The matter comes amid a larger dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system which the EU views as an assault on judicial independence.
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

EU lawmakers threaten to sue, to speed up rule of law action

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers threatened Thursday to sue the bloc’s executive branch within weeks if it fails to take action against countries allegedly violating democratic standards, notably Hungary and Poland. In a resolution, adopted by 506 votes to 150 with 28 abstentions, they urged European Parliament President David...
LawMetro International

EU parliament votes to sue European Commission over rule-of-law inaction

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission over what lawmakers say is its failure to uphold the rule of law, in a dispute that could affect the allocation of billions of euros in EU aid. Members of the Parliament (MEPs) voted 506 to...
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

EU information: VDL shamed as she brags about freely giving half of EU’s vaccine inventory | World | Information – NEWPAPER24

EU information: VDL shamed as she brags about freely giving half of EU’s vaccine inventory | World | Information. The EU Fee president boasted Brussels’ generosity on Twitter in a swipe at different international locations outdoors the bloc who refused to export vaccines earlier than guaranteeing their populations had been protected. Ms von der Leyen bragged about agreeing to provide away half of the 600 million vaccine doses produced within the EU to non-EU international locations.
Travelglobalrealnews.com

The European Parliament approves the EU Digital Govt Certificate

The European Parliament, at its full meeting in Strasbourg on Wednesday, formally approved the EU’s Digital Govt Certificate, which aims to facilitate travel within the EU and revitalize the tourism sector. CThe certificate will be issued free of charge by the national authorities: it will be available in digital or...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Commission Sues Czechia, Poland Over EU Citizens' Electoral Rights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU members. "As a result of this restriction, citizens from...
PoliticsMidland Reporter-Telegram

EU launches proceedings over top German court's ECB ruling

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday launched proceedings against Germany over a ruling by the top German court last year on a European Central Bank bond-buying program that broke with a verdict from the EU's own top court. Germany's Federal Constitutional Court in May last year gave the...
Politicsinvesting.com

Berlin faces legal steps as EU aims to ensure primacy of bloc's law

(Reuters) -The European Commission on Wednesday started a legal procedure against Germany, aiming to force Berlin to ascertain the primacy of European law over national court decisions after Germany's highest court challenged a judgement by the EU's top court. "EU law has primacy over national law. All judgements by the...
TravelClick2Houston.com

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

BRUSSELS – European Union lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer. The widely awaited certificate is aimed at saving...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news - live: Talks end without breakthrough as EU says bloc has worked ‘tirelessly’ for solutions

Talks designed to end the conflict between the UK and the EU over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal have ended without a breakthrough, Lord Frost has said.The Brexit minister said he had had a “frank and honest discussion” with his European counterpart, but that there had been no overall agreement.European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said that Brussels had engaged “creatively and tirelessly” to reach a deal on the controversial Northern Irish protocol.Mr Sefcovic told a press conference: “Over the past years, the EU has engaged creatively and tirelessly to find solutions that would provide businesses and people in Northern Ireland...
TravelTravelPulse

EU Endorses New Travel Certificate

The European Union has approved the use of a new travel certificate, enabling visitors to move between countries. With the pass, visitors avoid extra COVID-19 tests and quarantines, according to the Associated Press. The EU took action on travel certificates in order to help the bloc’s struggling tourism industry. Countries...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

EU needs legally binding targets to protect nature, lawmakers say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union needs legally binding measures to protect nature and biodiversity, the European Parliament said on Wednesday, warning that previous voluntary plans have failed to deliver. The EU’s executive Commission last year published a plan to protect biodiversity, and has set out goals to halve the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

European Parliament gives final approval to EU COVID passports

The European Parliament gave final approval Tuesday to the European Union Digital COVID Certificate, or COVID passport, a free digital or paper certificate designed to allow Europeans to move freely between EU member states. The EU COVID passports will officially launch on July 1, though nine countries have already approved them and more than 1 million Europeans have already signed up, the European Commission said Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EU warns of retaliation as post-Brexit talks with U.K. stall

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official said Wednesday that Britain could face retaliatory tariffs or other sanctions after talks failed to resolve an increasingly heated dispute over implementation of their post-Brexit trade deal in Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator, said the relationship between the two...