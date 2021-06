Updates on the Borderlands movie have been shared periodically through behind-the-scenes photos and news about how the filming was going, but this week, we got our first official character teaser. The character teased was none other than Lilith, the protagonist of the movie and one of the most significant characters from the Borderlands games. Our first tease doesn’t show Lilith in full to show what Cate Blanchett’s interpretation of the character will look like, but the teaser is at least a good start to the movie being faithful to the look of the games.