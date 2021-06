Companies without stock or other types of equity have a limited toolbox from which to create customized incentive/retention arrangements for top executives. Salary and bonuses are the first line of attack, but they are mostly short-term focused and involve a one-way outflow of funds. Unfunded “457(f)” deferred compensation plans can achieve incentive/retention goals, but are taxable to the executive (and potentially to the business), also involve a one-way outflow of funds and place the risk of underperformance of funding assets on the company rather than the executive.