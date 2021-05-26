National Hamburger Day 2021: Get deals and freebies on burgers

National Hamburger Day falls on Friday this year, and if you are a burger fan, there is a deal to be had.

The hamburger is a staple across America and has been for quite a while. A 1896 Chicago Tribune article makes a reference to the growing popularity amongst rail commuters of the “hamburger sandwich,” according to Nationaltoday.com.

The popularity of the burger has only grown over the years. Today, more than half of all sandwiches sold worldwide are burgers.

Below are some of the deals you will be able to take advantage of on Friday.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.

Burger King: Get a free Whopper on your first digital order using the BK app or website. There is a minimum $5 purchase for delivery orders.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Hurricane Grill & Wings is partnering with DoorDash Drive to offer free delivery on online orders on Friday.

McDonald’s: Every Friday in May, you can get a free medium order of French fries with a minimum $1 purchase when you use the app. See the details on their website.

Pepsi: On National Hamburger Day, Pepsi is giving every burger lover the chance to try their favorite burger with a complimentary Pepsi, Anyone who shares a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram of themselves with a Pepsi alongside any fast food burger of their choice purchased on Friday, May 28, with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi, will have their Pepsi paid for, all day long. Or, they can click a #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram, then share their receipt(s). Once the brand verifies the receipt(s), consumers will be provided a rebate via Venmo, PayPal, or digital gift card up to $3.49. Full details and terms and conditions can be found here.

Smashburger: You can get a Double Classic Burger for $5 on Friday.

Wayback Burgers: Get a signature premium burger for $3. See the details on their website.

Wendy’s: Get a free Dave’s Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase using the Wendy’s app mobile offer. Or, buy any premium hamburger and get an additional premium hamburger for $1 using the Wendy’s app mobile offer.

