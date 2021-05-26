15 Bob with Curtain Bangs Hairstyle Ideas for Modern, Beachy Women
A bob with curtain bangs is a combination of a bob paired with a fringe that parts in the middle are are swept to the side. Parting the bangs like this makes it look like curtain windows pulled open, giving it the term curtain bangs. When you get a short hairstyle like a bob, adding a fringe frames the face, making it suitable for ladies of all ages with any face shape. This short-length cut is sure to enhance your facial features!www.latest-hairstyles.com