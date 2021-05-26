Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

15 Bob with Curtain Bangs Hairstyle Ideas for Modern, Beachy Women

By Cindy Marcus, Editor-in-Chief
latest-hairstyles.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bob with curtain bangs is a combination of a bob paired with a fringe that parts in the middle are are swept to the side. Parting the bangs like this makes it look like curtain windows pulled open, giving it the term curtain bangs. When you get a short hairstyle like a bob, adding a fringe frames the face, making it suitable for ladies of all ages with any face shape. This short-length cut is sure to enhance your facial features!

www.latest-hairstyles.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Straight Hair#Hair Spray#Blonde Hair#Perfect Hair#Thin Hair#Hairstyle Ideas#Dark Hair#Textured Curtain Fringe#Thick Hair#Fine Hair#Style#Fuller Hair#Curtain Windows#Effortless Styling#Styling Bobs#Swoopy Fringe#Ladies#Soft Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Caremanofmany.com

20+ Best Middle Part Hairstyles for Men

Before you book your next hair appointment, it’s time you consider a new hairstyle that is making a fierce comeback. What else could it be but the middle part hairstyle, the newest and trendiest cut of 2021? There are plenty of ways one can execute this hairstyle depending on your hair length, thickness and hair type. We’re here to give you all the info, tips and the best ways that you can rock the infamous middle part hairstyle.
Hair CareMarie Claire

How to Get the '70s Hairstyle of Your Dreams

Let's be honest: None of us are immune to the cultural influence of TikTok trends. The infamous feta pasta took over our kitchens and caused a national feta shortage, the just-dropped Olivia Rodrigo album blaring from our AirPods has regressed us all back to lovesick high schoolers, and now, our hair is being sent backwards a few decades in the metaphorical beauty DeLorean. The algorithm has been filling my feed with curtain bangs, Farrah Fawcett-esque flips, gorgeous afros, and massive, fluffed-up volume, which means it's undeniable: the '70s are back, baby.
Hair Carehelloglow.co

11 Gorgeous 2nd Day Hairstyles

Having to be somewhere on time can be so hard to do! It’s even more challenging for women, because we have to look pretty, too… So what happens when you didn’t have the time (or the mindset) to wash your hair before work?. Well, you can crawl back to bed...
Designers & Collectionsbeautylaunchpad.com

Simple Hairstyles Slay Spring/Summer 2021 Runways

The show season for Spring/Summer 2021 laid bare our new reality. For designers who chose to present, creative swaps allowed the pomp and circumstance of New York Fashion Week to go on: Models drifted down makeshift runways outdoors; guests watched from scattered, socially distanced seating; everyone donned masks; and, in the case of Christian Siriano’s presentation held in his Connecticut home’s backyard, backstage beauty commenced in the open air—sans electricity. “Not having electricity is what started the inspiration for the look,” admits Sebastian Professional international artist Anthony Cole. “Plus, we obviously didn’t know what was going to happen with the weather the day of the show. That’s why we wanted to play it safe by creating a bun but making it abstract, so it wasn’t just the bun everyone has seen before.”
Hair CareCosmopolitan

'The Braid Up': How to Create This Layered Protective Hairstyle

It's pretty mind-blowing how versatile protective styles can be. Case in point: the super-intricate style on this week's Braid Up that we're dubbing "The Flower Bomb Braid." Hairstylist Tiffany Anderson is the mastermind behind this artful style, and let me just say it's definitely a compliment magnet. I mean, this look is absolutely layered—it's got longer braids in the front, Bantu knots up top, and a pretty flower design right in the back. We loveee a 3-in-1 concept!
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

3 easy hairstyles to try this summer

With more than 42,000 followers on TikTok, celebrity hair stylist Joseph Maine is always on point with the latest hair and beauty trends. He recently shared some styling secrets for dealing with the Houston heat and humidity. Up first, Maine recommends Color Wow Dream Coat, which is an anti-frizz treatment...
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Modern Salon

When I first started with MODERN SALON, I had come from the beauty industry but had spent more time with makeup artists, estheticians, and manicurists than I had with hairdressers. The first time I was on a photo shoot, I remember hearing the photographer telling the stylist, “We want to see hands in hair.” That expression stuck with me, and I have recycled it a million times. What should we focus on in an Instagram Live? Hands in hair! What should we see when filming a technical video? Hands in hair!
Hair Caresuperchapter.com

Hairstyle guide for men- top 5 hairstyles of all time

This decade has been revolutionizing when it comes to men’s hairstyling. Everyone loves appropriately groomed, well-designed, and well-cut hair, but the hairstyling has been limited to only women in the past. The Rachel cut or the iconic Princess Diana cut is popular to date, along with many other hairstyles available for women. However, for men, the variations in hairstyle have been relatively limited.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Texturized Beachy Sprays

The Oribe Flash Form Finishing Spray Wax is a beachy texturized spray. This summer haircare product creates a lightweight and buildable texture that defines waves for an effortless beachy look. Ideal for all hair types, including short and long hair, this ultrafine water-based mist adds a beautiful shine to the hair while preserving the pre-existing style.
Hair Caresflcn.com

Bob Haircut Ideas That Deserve To Become Your Signature Hair Look

If you want to switch up your hairstyle, then a bob haircut is what you are searching for. This timeless hair look is extremely popular with women around the globe and there is a good reason for this. Bobs are versatile and can be easily adjusted to any ambiance. Besides, they flatter just anyone. It is just important to find your style. And our guide is bound to help you with this.
Beauty & Fashionextrapetite.com

Style tips for camouflaging a belly

Recently I shared a photo of my post baby belly, and a bunch of you expressed surprise since it’s not noticeable in most of my outfit photos! As someone who’s dealt with bloating most of my life, I had a little experience on what types of clothing and silhouettes work to camouflage a tummy. So whether you’re postpartum, bloated, or just want to feel more confident around your midsection area, here’s a few dressing rules of thumb that may help!
Hair Careblackhairinformation.com

3 Ways To Spice Up A Hairstyle Fail

* Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links. This means that at no additional cost to you, I will earn a commission if you go through and make a purchase. We have all had these days before. You spend the night before hanging out, going to a wedding, or just going to work trying out a new hairstyle.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

25 Trendiest Ways to Have a Short Blonde Bob Right Now

A short blonde bob is a fresh and pretty haircut with bright, yellow-ish tones. The best thing about this hair trend is it’s customizable. Feel free to tweak the cut to suit any face shape or change the shade to flatter any skin color. For the bombshells who wanna go...
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

Trend Alert: Long Curtain Bangs + 15 Ideas for Every Hair Length and Type

Get ready to be center stage with this hairdo! Unlike other types of bangs, long curtain bangs are a middle-parted fringe that grazes the cheekbones. They frame the face and give any haircut show-stopping softness. Ariana Grande, Alexa Chung, and Zooey Deschanel prove how chic and trendy this 70s cut is!
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

The Best Event Hairstyles for Curly Hair

A lot of women with curly hair are looking for ways to style their tresses. Keep in mind that your natural waves can make any outfit look more unique and interesting. Still, it is vital to choose the right hairstyle for certain occasions. The good news is that there are a variety of ways to style your hair. To give you a better view, here are some of the best event hairstyles for curly hair.
Hair Caremarthastewart.com

Beauty Expert Say These Are the Very Best Hair Dryers to Buy Based on Your Hair Type

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You don't need to visit the salon in order to get an amazing blowout. Achieving a sleek, styled look is entirely attainable at home-so long as you have the right tools, that is. In addition to a paddle or round brush, you'll need a hair dryer. And yes, quality definitely matters here. The average drugstore hair dryer that just does the basics-meaning only dries your hair-probably won't cut it if you're looking for professional-quality results. To help you find a tool that'll deliver time and time again, we asked a few experts to recommend some of the best hair dryers on the market today for every hair type.
Makeupava360.com

Rosalía's Guide to Pink Eyeshadow and a Slicked-Back Ponytail | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Rosalía reveals her beauty secrets, from pretty-in-pink makeup to how she achieves a perfectly slicked-back ponytail. Biologique Recherche Lait U: https://amzn.to/3zcgMBP. Biologique Recherche Serum Extraits Tissulaires: https://shop-links.co/1742953044360896698. MAC Strobe Cream: https://bit.ly/3g6WzG3. Jarrow Formulas Artichoke Vegetable Capsules: https://amzn.to/3w37dDj. Solgar B-Complex "100" Vegetable Capsules: https://amzn.to/2TcD2v1. Solgar Vitamin D3 Vegetable Capsules: https://amzn.to/3isx2bQ. MAC...
Apparelthezoereport.com

The ‘80s Are Back — Here Are The 9 Nostalgic Trends That Matter

What’s old in fashion inevitably becomes new again, often as a reflection of social or cultural shifts that nod to a similar sensibility. As shoppers begin to leave their homes and see family and friends for the first time this summer, maximalist ‘80s outfits are popping up on the runways and on Instagram alike. The bold silhouettes, bright colors, and zany prints of the decade are here to fulfill the post-lockdown desire for fashion that is fun, full of energy, and entirely optimistic.