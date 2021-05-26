Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EV02 Is Absolutely Insane
Lamborghini has revealed its latest track-only motorsport creation and it's stunning. The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EV02 features radical aerodynamic and design enhancements taken to extreme levels. This is the second time the Super Trofeo race car has received an update since it was introduced seven years ago and continues to be "the best testing ground for technical and aerodynamic solutions for both road cars and GTs," says Lamborghini's chief technical officer, Maurizio Reggiani.carbuzz.com