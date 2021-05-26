Cancel
Cars

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EV02 Is Absolutely Insane

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 16 days ago
Lamborghini has revealed its latest track-only motorsport creation and it's stunning. The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EV02 features radical aerodynamic and design enhancements taken to extreme levels. This is the second time the Super Trofeo race car has received an update since it was introduced seven years ago and continues to be "the best testing ground for technical and aerodynamic solutions for both road cars and GTs," says Lamborghini's chief technical officer, Maurizio Reggiani.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

