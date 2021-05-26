Cancel
Saint Helens, OR

Update / Politics: Sandy mayor brings exploratory candidacy for governor to St. Helens

By Jeremy C. Ruark jruark@countrymedia.net
thechronicleonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Mayor Stan Pulliam addressed a gather of approximately 65 people during his statewide gubernatorial listening tour in St. Helens at McCormick Park's Veterans Memorial Plaza. During the late Tuesday afternoon event, Pulliam echoed his theme of returning the power to the people. "This is our moment," he said. "This...

www.thechronicleonline.com
