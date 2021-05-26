How SolarWinds Changed Cybersecurity Leadership's Priorities

If you were looking for a job in IT during 2020 or 2021, you probably couldn't have chosen a more in-demand IT specialty than cybersecurity. Between securing the devices of hordes of new work-from-home employees and responding to new threats on the horizon like the SolarWinds hack, organizations were investing in hiring more security pros at a time when many other workers in the job market were afraid of being laid off. In the weeks following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, there's no sign of that changing.