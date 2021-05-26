Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How SolarWinds Changed Cybersecurity Leadership's Priorities

By Jessica Davis Senior Editor
InformationWeek
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were looking for a job in IT during 2020 or 2021, you probably couldn't have chosen a more in-demand IT specialty than cybersecurity. Between securing the devices of hordes of new work-from-home employees and responding to new threats on the horizon like the SolarWinds hack, organizations were investing in hiring more security pros at a time when many other workers in the job market were afraid of being laid off. In the weeks following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, there's no sign of that changing.

www.informationweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity Breaches#Security Software#Leadership Development#Business Software#Software Development#The Colonial Pipeline#Scale Venture Partners#Market Cube#Investment Priorities#Security Professionals#Security Leaders#Security Tools#Increased Security#Security Headcount#Security Pros#Data Breaches#Staffing#Systems#Integration#Survey Respondents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SolarWinds
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologybackendnews.net

Edge Computing: A vital component in modern cybersecurity solutions

Over the years, Edge Computing has continuously gained trust from the IT community, as well as recognition from those outside the IT circles. Now, the focus is put on cementing its place as a vital technological innovation. In fact, Forrester is calling 2021 the year for Edge Computing, predicting it will move from experimentation to mass deployment.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

HelpSystems expands email, cloud security portfolio with acquisition of Agari, Beyond Security | #cloudsecurity

HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of Agari and Beyond Security as the firm continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio. The financial details of the transactions were not disclosed. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security is a provider of automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions. The firm’s products, beSecure, beSource, and...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Nutanix and HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cyber Resilience and Its Importance for Your Business | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Computer Security Resource Center defines cyber resiliency as the ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to adverse conditions, stresses, attacks or compromises on systems that use or are enabled by cyber resources. Given today’s increasingly evolving threat landscape, cyber resilience has become an important factor in determining the...
SoftwareRegister Citizen

World-Class Healthcare Staffing Software Leader BlueSky Amplifies Automation with Salesforce, Guardian and More Integrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. In the latest version release, BlueSky Medical Staffing Software has overhauled its user interface to achieve a more modern and accessible aesthetic. Taking into consideration the amount of time a software user will spend looking at the workforce management platform, this design improvement has lessened the impact of color vibrations, contrast issues, and device variables that impact rendering of the web-app platform. A cloud-based HCM software should take all of this into consideration and aim to be just as functional as aesthetically appealing.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

A roadmap for developing a secure enterprise cloud operating model | #cloudsecurity

As companies make the journey to the public cloud, they must learn from the avoidable mistakes that many other companies have made in the recent past in their respective cloud journeys. Just in the last two years, many such simple and avoidable mistakes in securing the application and data hosted in the public cloud have led to massive data and network breaches at large financial and technology firms such as Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capital One, Facebook, MGM, Microsoft, and Verizon.
Softwaretechgig.com

Nutanix- HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid and multi cloud adoption

New solution deploys databases in minutes with Nutanix Era, a Database Operations and Management Solution, Delivered Through HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era™, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with. HPE. ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed. cloud.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

CSPM explained: Filling the gaps in cloud security | #cloudsecurity

Every week brings another report of someone leaving an unsecured online storage container filled with sensitive customer data. Some are astounding in terms of severity, such as what happened in November 2020, when more than 10 million files containing travel-related data was exposed from an improperly configured AWS S3 bucket. And it can happen to anyone: A misconfigured storage container on Azure was found to be Microsoft’s own responsibility in early May.
Data Privacynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Why Freelancers Should Prioritise Cybersecurity | #phishing | #scams

As a freelancer in any industry, you are likely more susceptible to hackers and cybercrime than many other professions. Not only are you pulling in a constant stream of customer data, but as a worker on the go, you likely work exclusively in the digital realm with all of your information in the online space. That means that you are basically presenting data on a silver platter for cybercriminals to find and use for malicious purposes.
Computer Sciencenationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Workforce Shortage in Cybersecurity Is a Myth | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

What we really have is an automation-in-the-wrong-place problem. You hear it at every conference and in the halls of every university computer science program. It’s mentioned in every sales pitch for cybersecurity tools and outsourcing services: There simply aren’t enough qualified cybersecurity professionals. The problem is that this statement assumes...
Economyteiss.co.uk

Solving cyber-security challenges with outsourcing

Jeremy Hendy at Skurio explains how organisations are solving their cyber-security challenges with the use of specialist advice. At a time when organisations face huge pressures in managing a host of new security challenges, an external provider delivers specialist expertise and advice that is invaluable in navigating a complex threat landscape. They provide access to leading security solutions and the latest advice on best practices to prevent cyber incidents. They also deliver security training that keeps pace with the evolving tactics of threat actors. According to our survey, more than half of all organisations now outsource their cyber-security to external providers.
TechnologySilicon Republic

CIOs should focus on using new tools, ‘not just adopting them’

Kudelski Group’s Jason Hicks discusses what CIOs need to think about to ensure secure digital transformation and why automation is not to be feared. Jason Hicks, Kudelski Group’s chief information security officer (CISO), is a veteran information security and risk management executive with more than 17 years of global information risk experience, including deep technical and risk management expertise.
Businessgreensheet.com

Socure grows by 113 percent, leading digital IDV sector

NEW YORK, NY – June 10, 2021 – Socure, the leading platform for digital identity trust, today announced 113% year-over-year growth, further cementing Socure’s critical position as the emerging leader in the industry. The company has become the essential technology for over 400 of the largest enterprises across 30 verticals that are moving money and conducting real-time interactions online, including:
Cell PhonesInfoworld

3 Essential Types of Cyber Security Solutions Your Business Must Have

Web services, cloud technologies, and mobile devices bring countless opportunities for organizations, but they also significantly increase the number of services and solutions that need to be monitored. A single weakness amidst a sea of connections is all a piece of malware needs to take hold of to spread across your entire network.
Technologymassachusettsnewswire.com

In Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Micro Quadrant by MarketsandMarkets, United Private Cloud Positioned as ‘Innovators’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — United Private Cloud, a secure enterprise-grade multicloud hosting provider known for designing, building, and managing enterprise-class private cloud infrastructure, has been positioned as “Innovators” in MarketsandMarkets’ Infrastructure as a Service Micro Quadrant Report. MarketsandMarkets’ report recognizes United Private Cloud as the...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

ACSC scanning helped govt agencies avert MobileIron compromise – Strategy – Security | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The Australian Cyber Security Centre helped federal, state and local government agencies avert compromise through a vulnerability in MobileIron mobile device management software last year. The centre revealed the action it took to prevent widespread compromise in its 2020 cyber security posture report [pdf] to parliament on Thursday. It was...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Evaluating WAF Solutions?

Web Application Firewall or WAF is a necessary first line of defense and a protective shield against cyber-attacks. It stands at the network edge to monitor traffic and allows only legitimate users and requests to access the application. Given the increasing sophistication and severity of attacks, the application firewall must be equipped to protect the application from a wide range of known and emerging threats.
Technologyhealthitanalytics.com

Leveraging AI and Digital Technologies to Establish Compassionate-Cognitive Contact Center in Healthcare

88% of global pharmaceutical companies and CROs are investing in remote trial monitoring solutions. But virtual trials come with complex costs, quality and operational requirements. To meet them, clinical research organizations need to adopt new-age digital technologies. Digital contact center transformation is the pivot to fast-track virtual clinical trials and...