Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cruella Review

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most frequent and entirely valid criticisms of Disney’s live-action remakes is that they don’t bring anything new to the table, and are usually content to coast by on a mix of familiarity and nostalgia to appeal to audiences. The storylines, characters, large swathes of dialogue, plot beats and even musical numbers are lifted almost verbatim from their animated predecessors, albeit with a subplot or two being added in to extend the 90 minute runtime of the originals up towards the two hour mark.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Ryan Gosling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Industry#Disney Movie#Dalmatians#London Film Review#Film Star#Crime Drama#Golden Globe#The Mouse House#Academy Award#Mouse House#Disney Blockbuster#Multiple Animal Sidekicks#Thriller#Plot Beats#Wears Prada#Family Drama#Storylines#Origin Story#Nostalgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
capeandcastle.com

‘Cruella’: A Surprisingly Fun Adventure

I was definitely one of those people wondering how exactly this movie was going to work. Because I didn’t know if I wanted to see Cruella De Vil get a redemption arc. I certainly wasn’t sure she deserved one. But I gave Cruella a shot anyway. And I am so glad that I did. Because this was one hell of a movie. One that I’m going to be watching again and again. So read on for my Cruella review! But be aware that there are spoilers galore ahead!
MoviesBBC

Cruella: Disney's live-action origin story gets mixed reviews

Disney's new live-action origin story Cruella, which stars Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson, has received a mixed response from critics. The film is a prequel to 101 Dalmatians and follows Cruella de Vil from her roots as an orphaned urchin to an aspiring fashion designer determined to avenge her mother's death.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Cruella’ on Disney+

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney’s “Cruella” debuted in theaters on Friday, as moviegoers return to theaters this...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella 2: Here's how a Cruella sequel movie could happen

It has become de rigueur that almost any movie is in some way a set up for a sequel. This is all the more true when the movie is already a sequel/prequel/spin-off of a recognisable IP from a hugely profitable studio. Yes, we're talking about Disney and specifically about Cruella,...
Refinery29

In Cruella, Cruella De Vil May Not Be The Monster We Think She Is

Warning: Major spoilers ahead. How do you solve a problem like Cruella? It’s a question that’s been rolling around in my head ever since Disney announced a standalone live action film depicting the early days of 101 Dalmatians’ villain as a young fashion designer coming of age in 1970s London. More specifically, how do you make family-friendly entertainment sympathizing with someone who’s only stated purpose is to kidnap, murder, and skin puppies? The simple answer is...you just don’t. Cruella certainly winks at what we think we know about the character — make sure to stay for the end credits scene — but it also cops out of actually having to explain her later actions, implying that we may have been wrong about her all along. Basically, if you were coming to Cruella hoping to better understand the demonic persona immortalized by Glenn Close in the 1996 movie, you will likely come out confused.
glittermagrocks.com

REVIEW: Buckle Up for Emma Stone in Dark, Twisted, and Fashionable New Film ‘Cruella’

Cruella, an origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, begins with Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), daughter to a single mom, who seems always to be getting into one sordid adventure after another. With her black and white signature hair, we get an intro to her fast-paced and turbulent life as a child and her dreams of wanting to become a fashion designer when she grows up.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Cruella is Delightfully Despicable – Spoiler-Free Movie Review by Mr. DAPs

Cruella is now in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (with additional cost). This is another live-action origin story of a classic Disney animated story. In this case the story is that of the villain Cruella from 101 Dalmatians. The story now takes place in the 70s and instead of being about 101 adorable puppies, it is about a girl looking for her identity.
Columbian

New this week: Old ‘Friends’ and ‘Cruella’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film. Instead, this is a part-punk, part-camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion. It gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.
MoviesThe Ringer

‘Cruella’ and the Emma Stone Hall of Fame

Sean and Amanda dive into the news that Amazon has acquired the historic Hollywood studio MGM, what it means for the streaming wars, the future of James Bond, and more (0:21). Then they discuss the new Oscars date and how the awards’ theater requirements continue to evolve (29:30). Finally, they review the new Disney Emma Stone vehicle Cruella and build a Hall of Fame for Stone (52:39).
MoviesArkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: ‘Cruella’ a way too-long prequel of animated classic

Whereas some classic movies now play on streaming services with disclaimers explaining that their content now seems troubling, you won't see one before "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" when it plays on Disney+. Having seen the movie again last week, its villain Cruella De Vil seems even more heinous and...
MoviesCosmopolitan

'Cruella' Star Paul Walter Hauser Shuts Down Negative Reviews

Disney's new live action Cruella is getting mixed (but generally positive!) reviews, and actor Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Horace, isn't here for the bad ones. The actor recently, and some might say saltily, hit back on Twitter at a less than stellar recent review, and then went into his feelings about negative reviews during an interview with Insider.
MoviesPosted by
CNN

'Cruella' is camp, queer and honest

Emma Stone's 'Cruella' doesn't quite read as a villain, says Sara Stewart, but with her chemistry as an antiheroine, this prequel - whose influences are 'All About Eve' and "The Devil Wears Prada' - gets at something far deeper than its camp veneer suggests: a love letter to artifice, honest (in a way its makers at Disney rarely are) about the ways that the powerless are often sacrificed for the glory of the spectacle.
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

Indie Focus: Fashion and villainy in ‘Cruella’

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. Since it’s nice to be prepared, the Academy announced some key dates for next year’s Oscars — key being that they will be on March 27, 2022, splitting the difference between their more typical late February date and this year’s April event. As Glenn Whipp explained, the Academy may actually be getting out of the way of the Beijing Olympics and the Super Bowl.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Cruella (2021) - Reviewed

As the Disney machine presses onward with their impetus to remake each and every animated property of theirs into a live action shot-for-shot repeat with absolutely no risks or new directions tried out, something strange happened with the arrival of I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie’s Cruella. A prequel of sorts to the 101 Dalmatians films from 1961 as well as the live action films from 1996 and 2000 starring Glenn Close in the titular role of the villainess, comes as a shock from a company ordinarily known for committee meddling and wiping out any and all traces of an original personality behind the camera.
MoviesSan Diego weekly Reader

Cruella: Sympathy for the de Vil

A haughty fashion designer (Emma Thompson) and the seamstress most likely to dethrone her (Emma Stone) wage battle in this, the third live-action attempt on the part of the studio to ransack the Disney Vault, cancel originality, and in doing so, defile a classic. And what could be crueler than stretching what little story Cruella contains over 134 minutes?
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: CRUELLA Is Great and My Favorite Live-Action Film Based on a Disney Character

I know I’m late to the game on this, but I finally had the opportunity to head out to the theater to see Disney’s Cruella. I enjoyed what I saw in the trailers, and those trailers got me excited about seeing the film. I only hoped that the film would be as good as the trailers made it out to be. Well, Cruella ended up being better! It exceeded my expectations and it’s hands down my favorite live-action movie that is based on a classic animated Disney character.