Wilmington, NC

NCDOT to halt most construction projects for Memorial Day weekend

By WECT Staff
WECT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will suspend most construction activity along the state’s major highways to keep lanes open for those traveling during the Memorial Day weekend. The work suspension will begin Friday morning and last until Tuesday evening. “There are some exceptions where construction...

Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Traffic
New Hanover County, NC

CFPUA expands capacity at Richardson Water Treatment Plant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA’s Richardson Water Treatment Plant can now treat and distribute an additional 1 million gallons of water per day (MGD), keeping pace with growth in Northern New Hanover County. Richardson is CFPUA’s second-largest water treatment plant, serving nearly 30,000 customers in Murrayville, Northchase, Porters...
Wilmington, NC

Docked for the weekend: Fuel shortage impacts Wilm­ington marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline has now returned operations to normal, but for one Marina in Wilmington, normal is still about a week away. Wilmington Marine Center Manager Michael Loch said that they won’t be receiving fuel from their supplier for seven to 10 days. With no fuel coming in, they’ve decided to cease fuel sales.
Southport, NC
WRAL News

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC

First time since 2019, N.C. reaches moderate drought conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gasoline isn’t the only thing Southeastern North Carolina is running low on - rainfall has also been lacking. In fact, it’s the first time since late 2019 that the state has seen moderate drought or D1 conditions, according to North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC) and the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
Wilmington Updates

