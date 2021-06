CALYPSO - North Duplin used a 10-run, fifth-inning explosion to defeat Carolina 1A Conference foe Lakewood, 12-1, on Tuesday evening. Winning pitcher Gage Outlaw slugged a home run during his 3-for-4, two-RBI effort at the plate. On the mound, the right-hander yielded an unearned run on four hits and retired 11 Spartans on strikeouts.