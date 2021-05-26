Laura’s AFM Story

Despite moving to Beverly Hills to increase her celebrity and sell more of her romance novels, Jackie Collins was never going to be an insider, using that fact to her advantage when her observation of the world around her led to the massive success of “Hollywood Wives” in which readers hung on every word, trying to guess who the characters were really based on. As Laura Fairrie’s eye-opening biography “Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story” reveals, this is just one of the ways in which the real Collins would hide her brilliance in plain sight, turning a life lived in the shadow of her sister Joan, who was obliged to bring her along to clubs, into a lucrative literary career and as salacious as her writing may have been, they were ultimately a product of a keen sense of observation and a vivid imagination.