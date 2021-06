‘Don’t Sleep’ album art, plus other unlockable content, included in the NFT. San Francisco, California Jun 7, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Canada’s legendary artist Roney has been trailblazing the scene and is now dropping his Genesis NFT on BEATiFY! It consists of the original cover art from his mixtape series ‘Don’t Sleep‘, a classic from his catalogue that kickstarted his music career and gained him his fans and supporters who have been following him in cult fashion since the mixtape dropped in 2012. Now you can own a piece of Toronto rap history and support one of Canada’s leading rappers.