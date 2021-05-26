Next Mortal Kombat Game Will Reportedly Tie In With The Movies
NetherRealm Studios could be taking cues from the recently rebooted film franchise for its next mainline entry in the Mortal Kombat video game series. That’s according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, at least, who sadly is unwilling or unable to provide any substantial information beyond an admittedly tantalizing byline that says the next entry in the fighting game franchise will tie in with the movies. Naturally, the lack of concrete details means you should take the rumor with a massive grain of salt, but the potential pairing certainly raises some interesting questions.wegotthiscovered.com