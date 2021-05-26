Next Mortal Kombat Game Will Reportedly Tie In With The Movies

Every so often, the Mortal Kombat game of the moment adds a new character from a different franchise to its roster of fighters, because it's a bit of fun. The most recent title in the series, Mortal Kombat 11, has seen the addition of Rambo, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn as additional characters, mixed in with NetherRealm's own creations. Fans have since discussed who they'd like to see in the game next, and with the continued popularity of the Amazon animated series Invincible, Omni-Man has become a clear favourite.