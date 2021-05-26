Cancel
Stocks

These are the Cathie Wood stocks Wall Street believes have the best chance of roaring back

By Maggie Fitzgerald, @mkmfitzgerald
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular fund manger Cathie Wood's ETFs have been on shaky ground this year, but Wall Street analysts see the prospects improving for a bunch of her funds' holdings. Shares of Wood's flagship ARK Innovation are down more than 12% this year amid a rotation from growth stocks into value. The fear of rising interest rates in the first quarter and concerns about inflation this quarter have spurred weakness in Wood's top holdings, especially the high profile names like Tesla and Teladoc.

