‘Lego Masters’ returns on FOX

For those of us that have an affinity for Legos and also have siblings, the reality of what can happen to a simple piece or a masterpiece once it’s finished is a little too real. LEGO Masters is one of those shows that people might watch because it is interesting and it could possibly bring back a part of their childhood that they’ve been missing. Playing with Legos was fun back in the day after all since it allowed the imagination to roam and kids can spend hours and hours with Legos if they’re left to their own devices. Some people carry that fun and wonder into their adult years as well, making it known that their sense of wonder and their imagination haven’t dimmed with age. But the reality of it is that if every LEGO creation on the show was kept around once it was finished, it’s very possible that the cost of the show would rise exponentially since the number of bricks that go into making each build can vary, but some people tend to use a lot of bricks, meaning there would be less left in the Brick Pit when all was said and done.