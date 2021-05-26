Cancel
‘Lego Masters’ returns on FOX

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is almost time for another season of ‘Lego Masters.’ One contestant from the new season happens to be visiting the Bay Area and discusses what viewers can expect as she tries to bring home the prize.

Kidspennsylvanianewstoday.com

Meadville-born son participating in FOX’s Lego Masters

Meadville natives and their sons continue their quest to become masters of the Lego universe. Fontaine Glen spoke with him this morning to find out more about the competition. Tim Kroll describes himself as a business growth strategist during the day and a Lego master at night. He says the...
TV Seriesbrickfanatics.com

LEGO MASTERS USA ratings drop sharply during Season 2

Just a couple of weeks into its second season, viewer ratings for LEGO MASTERS USA drop in comparison to Season 1. The show ratings for Season 2 have dropped by 57% in comparison to the first iteration of the show, according to TV Series Finale. Where most episodes got over the 1.0 mark in Season 1, the first two episodes this year have got an average rating of 0.49.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

LEGO Masters: Season Three? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 – First Eliminated Contestants

Tai Freligh interviews this week’s eliminated LEGO Masters contestants…. Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, season two of LEGO Masters airs every Tuesday (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, bringing imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. Each week, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh will be chatting with the eliminated contestants. This week Tai talks with Jack and Dawn, a brother and sister team, who build in honor of their great niece Kelsey, about their time on the show, lessons learned and more about the build that ended their time on the show.
Entertainmentbrickset.com

LEGO Masters week 2 exit interview

LEGO Masters USA season 2 is in full swing, with the first team going home last week. Like last year, each week we'll be bringing you an exit interview from the team going home. To avoid spoilers for those of you who have yet to watch the episode, we'll refrain from identifying them until after the break. We also have pictures of most of the builds from the competition.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

LEGO Masters USA host Will Arnett teases future series of the show

LEGO Masters USA host Will Arnett has chatted with Digital Spy about the future of the series. A spin-off of Channel 4's excellent competition pits the best mini-brick builders in the world against each other in some truly creative challenges – such as creating original theme park ideas or making their own Star Wars droid.
TV & Videos/Film

The Daily Stream: ‘LEGO Masters’ is a Delightfully Friendly Competition Fueled by Pure Imagination

The Pitch: Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO Masters brings in teams of two brick builders in a friendly competition where imagination, design, and creativity are king. Hosted by Will Arnett, the series features a variety of LEGO challenges that ask teams to impress a pair of judges by creating mind-blowing LEGO builds, including massive skyscrapers, incredibly detailed dioramas, and much more. The prize? The ultimate LEGO trophy and $100,000.
Video Gamesfanthatracks.com

LEGO Masters USA: Star Wars Episode 9 on Channel 4

The episode has aired in the States on Fox and was shown in the UK earlier this week, with the episode available on Channel 4 on demand for the next 32 days, and here’s a look behind the bricks at the 9th episode of LEGO Masters as host Will Arnett and guests go galactic.
Coopersville, MIFox17

Coopersville resident and brother featured on Season 2 LEGO MASTERS

Legos aren't just for kids and they mean serious money for those competing on FOX's Season Two of LEGO MASTERS, hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett. This season 12 pairs of LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO® bricks. Coopersville resident Dawn Slobada and her brother were one of them, but were sent home. She shared what it was like with FOX 17 Morning Mix.
Entertainmentreality blurred

Lego Masters spends more time destroying Lego than showing it being built

I never really understood the people who would watch talent-focused reality competitions by fast-forwarding to the end, when the things have all been made. They might fast-forwarding to the runway show on Project Runway, or skip to the critiques on Top Chef. I attribute that to how much I love watching the creative process unfold, especially when that creativity involves a craft that I’m not good at, such as sewing or pottery-making or baking.
TV SeriesTVLine

9-1-1's Maddie Faces Her Own Crisis in Dramatic LEGO Masters Sneak Peek

Fox is finally giving viewers the 9-1-1/LEGO Masters crossover they’ve been waiting for. Jennifer Love Hewitt — or should we say Maddie — makes a dramatic cameo in Tuesday’s episode of the Will Arnett-hosted competition series (Fox, 8/7c), phoning in from the dispatch center. And TVLine has your exclusive first look at her dire, LEGO-related crisis.
EntertainmentTVOvermind

What Really Happens To The Builds On LEGO Masters

For those of us that have an affinity for Legos and also have siblings, the reality of what can happen to a simple piece or a masterpiece once it’s finished is a little too real. LEGO Masters is one of those shows that people might watch because it is interesting and it could possibly bring back a part of their childhood that they’ve been missing. Playing with Legos was fun back in the day after all since it allowed the imagination to roam and kids can spend hours and hours with Legos if they’re left to their own devices. Some people carry that fun and wonder into their adult years as well, making it known that their sense of wonder and their imagination haven’t dimmed with age. But the reality of it is that if every LEGO creation on the show was kept around once it was finished, it’s very possible that the cost of the show would rise exponentially since the number of bricks that go into making each build can vary, but some people tend to use a lot of bricks, meaning there would be less left in the Brick Pit when all was said and done.