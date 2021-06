Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters has officially kicked off, and the major Star Wars crossover event did not disappoint. Even though this "War of the Bounty Hunters" crossover is set in the time period between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the first issue of War of the Bounty Hunters still manage to surprise with its twists. The event hinges on the game-changing moment where we learn that Boba Fett had Han Solo's carbonite body stolen from him, while en route to Jabba's Palace. The question of who stole Han's body is quickly answered in War of the Bounty Hunters, as some major Star Wars villains return!