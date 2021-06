DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hoping to increase recycling across the state with a new “I Am a Recycler” campaign. The DNR’s Jennifer Wright says it has been ten years since there’s been an education campaign. “We haven’t been very good about consistently sort of marketing and educating our Iowa citizens. So, the I am a recycler campaign is a multi-year environmental education campaign that’s focused on the consistent recycling education, but also will address sustainable materials management,” Wright says.