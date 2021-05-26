Cancel
Troy, NY

Troy Record
 May 26

TROY’S TIFFANY TREASURES: On Wednesday, May 26th at 6:30PM, P. Thomas Carroll, a graduate of Caltech and the University of Pennsylvania, and former Executive Director of the Hudson Mohawk Industrial Gateway from 1997 to 2013, and the Executive Director of RiverSpark, New York State’s First Heritage Area, from 2002 to 2013, and now the Gateway’s “Senior Scholar” will be presenting his program “Troy’s Tiffany Treasures” for The Troy Public Library. Before he retired many years ago, noted Tiffany window restorer Bill Cummings named Troy the “Mother Load of Tiffany Windows in the World.” It has been argued that Troy may have more Tiffany windows per square mile in its downtown than any other place in the world. Whether or not that is true, there is no question that Troy’s Tiffany treasures are both stunning and internationally significant. Among other things, they include some very early Tiffany windows at Oakwood Cemetery, the first major all-landscape Tiffany window ever installed in a church, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, a famed specially-commissioned Tiffany window at the Troy Public Library, an extremely rare all-Tiffany interior at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and over forty Tiffany windows in a single building at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. This lecture will give a brief biography of Louis Comfort Tiffany, trace the history of his stained glass business, review his legendary techniques for making stained glass, and then take a visual tour of the Tiffany treasures here in Troy. It will end with a discussion of a major discovery, not too long ago, about the source of the design for the famous Aldus Tiffany window at the Troy Public Library. This program will be presented using Zoom. Joining the presentation will require the installation of the Zoom client on your computer (microphone and speakers required for audio, camera for video) or the Zoom app on your mobile device. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is necessary. For more information call the library at 274-7071 or go online at www.thetroylibrary.org.

