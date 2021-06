Digital transformations have been accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, the role of the CIO has gone into hyperdrive with no signs of slowing down. But this isn’t the first time IT leadership has been called on to exceed expectations. It’s a bit of a cycle. When a crisis hits, when technology adoption shifts, when customer needs change, the CIO has always been asked to step in and save the day. And this time is no different – well ok there is one difference. This time, CIOs must do more without an increase in resources, if not fewer resources altogether. They must implement new IT strategies, develop better customer experiences, deliver more IT innovation – and all with a growing skills gap, tighter timeframes, constrained budgets AND a distributed workforce.