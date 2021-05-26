‘Research should focus on AI supporting decisions, not making them’

This past February I announced the launch of a new research initiative to understand why some individuals who have had symptomatic COVID-19 don’t fully recover (often referred to as Long COVID) or develop new or returning symptoms after recovery. These conditions have been referred to by the research community as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection or PASC. In fact, the initiative was initially called the PASC Initiative, but we’ve since renamed it to articulate the goals of the initiative more clearly. It is now called the RECOVER Initiative: REsearching COVID to Enhance Recovery. We are seeing these conditions affect all age ranges, even children, and the symptoms are often debilitating. Symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog,” sleep disorders, fevers, gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety, and depressions, and can persist for months. Calls for research applications were issued in February, and after a concerted effort by many across NIH, I’m pleased to announce that we’ve made our first awards to support infrastructure and core resource development. Additional awards will be announced soon. Building the research support infrastructure is the first step before we can launch research studies including new randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials, which we expect to make in the weeks and months ahead.