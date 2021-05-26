Cancel
‘Research should focus on AI supporting decisions, not making them’

Silicon Republic
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsight researcher Dr Alessandra Mileo tells us about her work towards a more human-like AI that can be explainable and trustworthy. Two years ago, Dr Alessandra Mileo secured funding from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the Irish Research Council and Nokia Bell Labs for her research into deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

