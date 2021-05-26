CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Hopkins University Press' Theatre Topics publishes article by Julio Agustin Matos Jr.

By Julio Matos
ELON University
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTheatre Topics, a publication of Johns Hopkins University Press, has published an article by Associate Professor of Performing Arts Julio Agustin Matos Jr. “From Mu-Cha-Cha to Ay-Ay-Ay! A Critical Explication of the Use of ‘Latin’ Dance Styles and the Absence of Latinx Creatives in the Broadway Musical” features the work of Agustin and exposes ongoing systemic racism toward Latina/o/x performers in the Broadway musical theatre industry.

