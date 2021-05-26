Outten proposes $112.7M budget for Dare County
No tax increase, new EMS spending in 2021-2022 plan. Dare County property owners will see no increase in property taxes under the county’s proposed 2021-2022 General Fund budget of $112.7 million – a spending plan that reflects a $5.6 million increase over last year’s and includes nearly $1 million in funding for eight additional Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel to staff future EMS stations in Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills.islandfreepress.org