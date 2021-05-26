Outten proposes $112.7M budget for Dare County

NC MedAssist is holding two mobile free pharmacy events in partnership with The Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County. The first event is scheduled for May 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Care Clinic of Dare, located at 425 Health Center Drive in Nags Head. The second event is scheduled for May 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fessenden Center, located at 46830 NC-12 in Buxton.